Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services Inc is an insurance holding company, which is engaged in the sale of property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services. The company operates in segments such as Standard Commercial Segment, Specialty Commercial Segment, and Personal Segment. Geographically, it operates through the region of United States and derives a majority of its revenue from Specialty Commercial Segment, which markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property and commercial excess liability.