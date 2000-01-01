Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HALO)

North American company
Company Info - HALO

  • Market Cap$6.613bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HALO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40637H1095

Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme utilizes a strategy that focuses on developing its own proprietary products in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in research on human enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix and tumor environment.

