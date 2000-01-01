Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HALO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HALO
- Market Cap$2.329bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:HALO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS40637H1095
Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme utilizes a strategy that focuses on developing its own proprietary products in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in research on human enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix and tumor environment.