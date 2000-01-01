Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC GDR (LSE:HSBK)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HSBK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HSBK

  • Market Cap$3.932bn
  • SymbolLSE:HSBK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46627J3023

Company Profile

Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC provides retail and corporate banking services principally in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia, and pension asset management and insurance services in Kazakhstan.

Latest HSBK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HSBK Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .