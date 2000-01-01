Company Profile

Hamborner REIT AG is a Germany-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The company consists of real estate properties in cities across Germany. The firm focuses on retail space, as well as on specialist stores and office and medical centers, apartments, and parking spaces, & among others.Hamborner REIT AG is a real estate investment trust. The Company is a portfolio holder for commercial properties including retail trade spaces, intermediate centres, office buildings, apartments, and parking spaces, & among others.