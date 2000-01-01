Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a transportation and logistics company, domiciled in Germany. The company organizes itself into four segments: container, intermodal, logistics, and real estate. The container segment, which generates the majority of revenue, operates terminals to transport containers by sea, rail, and truck. Intermodal, the next most significant segment, operates the company's rail container transportation network. The container and intermodal segments together generate the vast majority of revenue. The company derives the majority of revenue domestically.Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a seaport transportation company. It offers services along the logistics chain between overseas ports and their European hinterland. Its three segments are container, logistic and real estate subgroup.