Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (XETRA:HHFA)

European company
  • Market Cap€1.809bn
  • SymbolXETRA:HHFA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0S8488

Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a seaport transportation company. It offers services along the logistics chain between overseas ports and their European hinterland. Its three segments are container, logistic and real estate subgroup.

