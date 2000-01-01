Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (XETRA:HHFA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HHFA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HHFA
- Market Cap€1.809bn
- SymbolXETRA:HHFA
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0S8488
Company Profile
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a seaport transportation company. It offers services along the logistics chain between overseas ports and their European hinterland. Its three segments are container, logistic and real estate subgroup.