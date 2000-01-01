Hamilton Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HBK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HBK
- Market Cap$53.840m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HBK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional - US
- Currency
- ISINUS4070151067
Company Profile
Hamilton Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Company through its bank offers deposit accounts, including certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts and individual retirement accounts.