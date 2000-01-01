Hamilton Thorne Ltd (TSX:HTL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HTL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HTL
- Market CapCAD135.300m
- SymbolTSX:HTL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINCA4078911001
Company Profile
Hamilton Thorne Ltd manufactures and distributes precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems. It also offers consumables, software and quality control testing services.