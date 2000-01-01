Hammerson Ordinary Shares (LSE:HMSO)

UK company
Company Info - HMSO

  Market Cap£907.210m
  SymbolLSE:HMSO
  IndustryReal Estate
  SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  ISINGB00BK7YQK64

Company Profile

Hammerson PLC is a real estate investment trust based in the United Kingdom. The company invests in, manages, and develops retail properties in Europe. The REIT's portfolio includes shopping centers, retail parks, outlets, and development projects. The company categorizes its operations into three segments based on geography: the United Kingdom segment, which delivers the majority of total revenue, the France segment, and the Ireland segment. The company generates revenue mainly from leasing its properties to retail tenants.Hammerson PLC is a real estate investment trust based in the United Kingdom. The company invests in, manages, and develops retail properties in Europe. The REIT’s portfolio includes shopping centres, retail parks, outlets, and development projects.

