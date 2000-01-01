Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of dry-type magnetics. It is engaged in the design and manufacture of custom electrical engineered magnetics. The firm is also a manufacturer of standard electrical dry-type, cast resin, and liquid-filled transformers. It supports solid industries, such as oil and gas, mining, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.