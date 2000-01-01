Hanatour Service Inc GDR (LSE:TOUR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOUR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOUR
- Market Cap$471.020m
- SymbolLSE:TOUR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4096502079
Company Profile
Hanatour Service Inc is a Korean travel company engaged in the leisure industry. The firm provides various travel packages aimed at meeting customer requirements through its online portal offering airline travel service, and hotel reservation options.