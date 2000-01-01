Company Profile

Handicare Group AB is a Sweden based company engaged in offering solutions to increase the independence of disabled and elderly people, and to facilitate for their care providers and family. It offers curved and straight stairlifts, transfer, lifting and repositioning aids, vehicle adaptations, and medical equipment. The company conducts its operations in the business areas of Accessibility, Patient handling, and Puls. In Accessibility, the firm offers curved and straight stairlifts with a complementary offering of vehicle conversion products. Patient handling includes patient transfer and lifting products, primarily for the hospital setting. In Puls, the firm distributes medical devices and consumables in Norway and Denmark. The group sells its products in Sweden and internationally.