Company Profile

Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated as it produces more than 70% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.Hanesbrands Inc designs, manufactures, sources and sells apparel essentials such as t-shirts, innerwear, casualwear, activewear, socks and hosiery. It markets its products under the brand names of Hanes, Champion, and Maidenform.