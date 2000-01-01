Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Ltd engages in property development for sale and leases in Hong Kong and China through its subsidiary Hang Lung Properties. The group has a portfolio of real estate that includes commercial, office, residential, and parking lot property. Mall and office properties are the leading contributors to rental revenue. Properties in mainland China serve as hosts for companies in fashion and accessories, lifestyle and entertainment, and many other segments. Hong Kong property leasing includes the segments available in China, and banks and department stores. Commercial properties generate the most revenue for the Hong Kong portfolio.Hang Lung Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in property development for sales and leasing, property investment for rental income, and other investments.