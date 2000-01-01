Hang Lung Group Ltd (SEHK:10)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 10

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 10

  • Market CapHKD26.259bn
  • SymbolSEHK:10
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0010000088

Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in property development for sales and leasing, property investment for rental income, and other investments.

Latest 10 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .