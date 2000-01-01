Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Ltd is a property investor that mainly holds commercial assets in Hong Kong and China. Rental income accounts for 70%-80% of the operating profit, split between Hong Kong and China, with property development in Hong Kong contributing the rest. In China, the company's exposure is almost entirely in retail, with rental revenue from shopping malls accounting for more than three fourths. Its assets are spread mostly across Tier 2 cities; as such, many view the company as a proxy for China's overall retail performance. The company is 59% owned by Hang Lung Group and is led by Ronnie Chan, who has been the company's chairman since 1991.Hang Lung Properties Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses.