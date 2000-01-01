Hang Seng Bank Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:11)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 11
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 11
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:11
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINHK0011000095
Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank is a Hong Kong-based financial institution. Founded in 1933, the bank has a long history in Hong Kong and operates three main segments consisting retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, and global banking and markets. The majority of the group's profit is generated in Hong Kong and mainland China. HSBC is a majority shareholder with a 65% stake in Hang Seng Bank. The former acquired a 50% stake in 1965, subsequently increasing its shareholding.Hang Seng Bank Ltd is engaged in retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, global banking and markets, and private banking. The company also offers a comprehensive range of renminbi services.