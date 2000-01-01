Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank is a diversified, Hong Kong-based financial institution. Founded in 1933, the bank has a long history in Hong Kong and operates three main segments consisting retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, and global banking and markets. The majority of the group's profit is generated in Hong Kong and mainland China. HSBC is a majority shareholder with a 65% stake in Hang Seng Bank. The former acquired a 50% stake in 1965 and subsequently increased its shareholding.Hang Seng Bank Ltd is engaged in retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, global banking and markets, and private banking. The company also offers a comprehensive range of renminbi services.