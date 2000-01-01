Hang Tai Yue Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8081)

APAC company
Market Info - 8081

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8081

  • Market CapHKD122.730m
  • SymbolSEHK:8081
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4289J1053

Company Profile

Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd operates a mobile internet cultural business and provides IT services, medical diagnostic and health check services & hospitality and related services.

