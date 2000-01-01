HangKan Group Ltd (SEHK:8331)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8331
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8331
- Market CapHKD40.900m
- SymbolSEHK:8331
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG428851060
Company Profile
Feishang Non-metal Materials Technology Ltd is engaged in the development of bentonite mining, production, and sales of drilling mud and pelletising clay in the People’s Republic of China.