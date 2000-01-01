Hanhua Financial Holding Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:3903)

APAC company
Company Info - 3903

  • Market CapHKD1.863bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3903
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001S99

Company Profile

Hanhua Financial Holding Co Ltd is a financial services company. Its business involves provision of loans and other financial services to customers and small and medium sized enterprises.

