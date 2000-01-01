Company Profile

Hanison Construction Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Construction, Interior and Renovation, Building Materials, Health products, Property Investment, Property Development and Property Agency, and Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.