Hanison Construction Holdings Ltd (SEHK:896)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 896
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 896
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:896
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG428581030
Company Profile
Hanison Construction Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Construction, Interior and Renovation, Building Materials, Health products, Property Investment, Property Development and Property Agency, and Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.Hanison Construction Holdings Ltd is engaged in building construction, interior & renovation works, supply & installation of building materials, sale of health products, property investment and development, property agency and management.