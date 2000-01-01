Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HAFC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HAFC
- Market Cap$640.010m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HAFC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4104952043
Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corp is a community bank conducting general banking business. It provides its services to small- to medium-sized businesses. It also offers insurance products such as; life, commercial, automobile, health, and property and casualty.