Hannover Rueck SE (XETRA:HNR1)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HNR1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HNR1
- Market Cap€15.099bn
- SymbolXETRA:HNR1
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
- Currency
- ISINDE0008402215
Company Profile
Hannover Re is the third- largest reinsurer globally with a high weighting to specialist lines of business. The business runs a traditional reinsurance business and maintains a low-operating-cost model.Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. It focuses on providing various insurance products for property, casualty, life and health.