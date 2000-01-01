Hannover Rueck SE (XETRA:HNR1)

European company
Company Info - HNR1

  • Market Cap€15.099bn
  • SymbolXETRA:HNR1
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0008402215

Company Profile

Hannover Re is the third- largest reinsurer globally with a high weighting to specialist lines of business. The business runs a traditional reinsurance business and maintains a low-operating-cost model.Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. It focuses on providing various insurance products for property, casualty, life and health.

