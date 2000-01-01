Hans-Werner Aufrecht AG (XETRA:H9W)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - H9W

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - H9W

  • Market Cap€72.120m
  • SymbolXETRA:H9W
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0LR4P1

Company Profile

Hans-Werner Aufrecht AG develops, constructs and produces high-performance technological products and motor racing and vehicles/vehicle components.

Latest H9W news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .