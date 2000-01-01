Hansa Biopharma AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:HNSA)
Company Profile
Hansa Biopharma AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection and cancer. The company's product candidate, imlifidase, is an antibody-cleaving enzyme being developed to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and further developed for use in other organ and tissue transplantation as well as acute autoimmune indications. It operates in Sweden, other European countries and in the U.S.Hansa Medical AB is a biopharmaceutical company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development of novel immunomodulatory enzymes. Its pipeline products include IdeS, NiceR, EndoS, and EnzE.