Company Profile

Hansa Resources Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is focused on the exploration and development of unproven exploration and evaluation assets. The company's exploration activities are conducted in Kazakhstan and its corporate assets are located in Canada. It is focused on exploring its Zhumba Property an international mining corporation.Hansa Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is focused on the exploration and development of unproven exploration and evaluation assets.