Hansard Global (LSE:HSD)

UK company
Market Info - HSD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HSD

  • Market Cap£58.460m
  • SymbolLSE:HSD
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00B1H1XF89

Company Profile

Hansard Global PLC is a specialist long-term savings provider. It is engaged in distribution and servicing of long-term investment products. The company's products comprise of Vantage Platinum II, Capital Builder Family and Universal Personal Portfolio.

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

