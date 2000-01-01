Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Ltd delivers customer care and billing solutions to the energy, utilities, pay-TV, and telecommunications industries at an international level. Within each of these four vertical segments, the company has solutions to address individual requirements. The company has two operational segments: the business segment, which is comprised of billing and Other; and the geographical segment, which is based on geographical location of customers comprising of Australia and Asia, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Billing accounts for a large majority of the business segment's revenue. Approximately half of the geographical segment's revenue is derived from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Hansen Technologies Ltd develops and integrates billing system softwares as well as provides related consulting services. It also provides IT outsourcing services and develops other specific software applications.