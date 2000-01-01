HanseYachts AG (XETRA:H9Y)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - H9Y

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - H9Y

  • Market Cap€66.720m
  • SymbolXETRA:H9Y
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRecreational Vehicles
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0KF6M8

Company Profile

HanseYachts AG is the manufacturer of seagoing sailing and motor yachts. The company’s business segments include Sailing Yachts and Motor Yachts.

Latest H9Y news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .