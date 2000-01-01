HanseYachts AG (XETRA:H9Y)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - H9Y
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - H9Y
- Market Cap€66.720m
- SymbolXETRA:H9Y
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRecreational Vehicles
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0KF6M8
Company Profile
HanseYachts AG is the manufacturer of seagoing sailing and motor yachts. The company’s business segments include Sailing Yachts and Motor Yachts.