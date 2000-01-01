Hanstone Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:HANS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HANS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HANS
- Market CapCAD14.950m
- SymbolTSX:HANS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA4113511097
Company Profile
Hanstone Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration of its Doc Property located in in the Skeena Mining Division in British Columbia. Hanstone also holds a 100% interest in the Snip North Property, located approximately 50 kilometers north of the Doc Property.