Hanwha Chemical Corp ADR (SGX:U7Q)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - U7Q

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - U7Q

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolSGX:U7Q
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4113583029

Company Profile

Hanwha Chemical Corp was established in 1974 as a subsidiary of Hanwha Group. The company manufactures polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride. The company is also engaging in various new businesses such as leasing service, and engergy business.

Latest U7Q news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .