Hanza AB (OMX:HANZA) Share Price

HANZA
Hanza AB
European company
Technology
Electronic Components
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XSTO
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Hanza AB is a Sweden based company involved in strategy and manufacturing of high-tech products. Its business idea is to collect different manufacturing technologies in factory clusters. The business areas of the company include Business Advisory Services, Simplifying Eco Design and Manufacturing Solutions.HANZA Holding AB is an industrial business partner in manufacturing both large and small companies. It provides manufacturing services to electronics, mechanics, cables and box build companies.
OMX:HANZA
SE0005878543
SEK
Loading Comparison
Latest HANZA News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News