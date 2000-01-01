Hao Bai International (Cayman) Ltd (SEHK:8431)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD292.500m
  • SymbolSEHK:8431
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • ISINKYG428951050

Company Profile

Hao Bai International (Cayman) Ltd is a contractor is engaged in design, procurement and installation services of water circulation systems including swimming pools, water fountains and water curtains.

