Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Ltd (SEHK:1341)
Company Info - 1341
- Market CapHKD1.417bn
- SymbolSEHK:1341
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG4289V1086
Company Profile
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Ltd is engaged in rental & trading of construction machinery. It offers crawler cranes, aerial platforms & foundation equipment.