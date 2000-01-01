Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Ltd (SEHK:1341)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1341

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1341

  • Market CapHKD1.417bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1341
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4289V1086

Company Profile

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Ltd is engaged in rental & trading of construction machinery. It offers crawler cranes, aerial platforms & foundation equipment.

Latest 1341 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .