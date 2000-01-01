Hao Wen Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8019)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8019
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8019
- Market CapHKD75.130m
- SymbolSEHK:8019
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG4286Q1441
Company Profile
Everpride Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd is engaged in trading and manufacturing of biomass fuel, trading of electronic parts, and lending of money. The Money Lending segments generate maximum revenue for the company.