Hao Wen Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8019)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8019

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8019

  • Market CapHKD75.130m
  • SymbolSEHK:8019
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4286Q1441

Company Profile

Everpride Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd is engaged in trading and manufacturing of biomass fuel, trading of electronic parts, and lending of money. The Money Lending segments generate maximum revenue for the company.

Latest 8019 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .