Hapbee Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:HAPB)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HAPB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HAPB

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:HAPB
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINCA41136M1023

Company Profile

Hapbee Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and marketing wearable fitness and wellness products. The company's core product, Hapbee Wearable Wellness Product, is a wearable device that allows wearers to choose how they feel by producing a variety of sensations by playing precise electromagnetic fields. The sensations fall under several broad categories such as Happy, Alert, Relax, Calm, Sleepy, and Focus.

Latest HAPB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .