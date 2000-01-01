Happy Creek Minerals Ltd (TSX:HPY)
North American company
Company Info - HPY
- Market CapCAD9.450m
- SymbolTSX:HPY
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA4113831024
Company Profile
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Rateria and West Valley Property, Cariboo Property and Silver Dollar Property. The company has a diversified metal exploration portfolio in a safe geopolitical jurisdiction and completed much of the early-stage exploration on its properties to resolve quality opportunities.Happy Creek Minerals Ltd is a mining exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties.