Happy Creek Minerals Ltd (TSX:HPY)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapCAD9.450m
  • SymbolTSX:HPY
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4113831024

Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Rateria and West Valley Property, Cariboo Property and Silver Dollar Property. The company has a diversified metal exploration portfolio in a safe geopolitical jurisdiction and completed much of the early-stage exploration on its properties to resolve quality opportunities.Happy Creek Minerals Ltd is a mining exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties.

