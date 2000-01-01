Company Profile

Harbin Electric Co Ltd is a Chinese company. It manufactures power generators and generator units as well as produces and sells power generator and turnkey construction of power station projects. Its business segments include Thermal power, Hydropower, Nuclear power, Turnkey construction of power station projects, Research & development and Design & manufacturing of different products. The company earns the maximum of its revenue from power generation.