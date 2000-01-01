Harbin Electric Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1133)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1133
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1133
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1133
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000003C0
Company Profile
Harbin Electric Co Ltd is a Chinese company. It manufactures power generators and generator units as well as produces and sells power generator and turnkey construction of power station projects. Its business segments include Thermal power, Hydropower, Nuclear power, Turnkey construction of power station projects, Research & development and Design & manufacturing of different products. The company earns the maximum of its revenue from power generation.Harbin Electric Co Ltd is a Chinese company. It manufactures power generators and generator units as well as produces and sells power generator and turnkey construction of power station projects.