Harbor Custom Development Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HCDI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HCDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HCDI
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HCDI
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS41150T1088
Company Profile
Harbor Custom Development Inc is a real estate development company. It is engaged in the land development cycle including, land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.