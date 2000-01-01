Harbor Custom Development Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HCDI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HCDI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HCDI

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HCDI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS41150T1088

Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development Inc is a real estate development company. It is engaged in the land development cycle including, land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Latest HCDI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .