Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HBR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HBR
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:HBR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLGYGY88
Company Profile
Harbour Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas company, producing over 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the North Sea and South East Asia. It has a lower carbon intensity than the average UK oil and gas producer.