Hardide (LSE:HDD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HDD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HDD
- Market Cap£30.220m
- SymbolLSE:HDD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJJPX768
Company Profile
Hardide PLC is engaged in producing advanced tungsten carbide coatings for metal components operating in abrasive, erosive, corrosive and chemically aggressive environments.