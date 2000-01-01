Hardide (LSE:HDD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HDD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HDD

  • Market Cap£30.220m
  • SymbolLSE:HDD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJJPX768

Company Profile

Hardide PLC is engaged in producing advanced tungsten carbide coatings for metal components operating in abrasive, erosive, corrosive and chemically aggressive environments.

Latest HDD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HDD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .