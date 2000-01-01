Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HDI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HDI

  • Market CapCAD354.810m
  • SymbolTSE:HDI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4124221074

Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canadian company which operates a network of distribution centers in Canada and the US engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet goods and specialty products.

Latest HDI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .