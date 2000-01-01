Harfang Exploration Inc (TSX:HAR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HAR
- Market CapCAD8.410m
- SymbolTSX:HAR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA4123791093
Company Profile
Harfang Exploration Inc is a mining company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company’s project includes Lac Menarik project, Menarik East project and Serpent project.