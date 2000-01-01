Company Profile

Hargreaves Services PLC is a coal mining company. Its principal activities are the provision of haulage services, waste transportation, mineral import, mining, and processing. The firm caters to following sectors which include energy, mining and minerals, civil engineering, land and property and heavy industries. Geographically, the business presence of the group can be seen in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally.Hargreaves Services PLC is a coal mining company. It delivers key projects and services in infrastructure, energy and property sectors. Its offer services to sectors namely Coal Distribution, Industrial services, Logistics and Specialist earthworks.