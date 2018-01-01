Harland & Wolff Group Holdings (LSE:HARL) Share Price

Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC is a multisite fabrication company, operating in the maritime and offshore industry through five markets: commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, oil & gas and renewables and six services namely technical services, fabrication and construction, decommissioning, repair and maintenance, in-service support and conversion.Infrastrata PLC develops sub-surface gas storage facilities. It is into development and construction of gas storage and associated facilities. The company's project includes Islandmagee which is located at Antrim in Northern Ireland.