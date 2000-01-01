Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs and manufactures video infrastructure products and system solutions to deliver video and broadband services to consumer devices. The firm operates in two segments: video, which sells video processing, production, and playout solutions to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications providers; and Cable Access, which sells cable edge solutions to cable operators. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as the Asia Pacific region.Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions. It enables service providers to efficiently deliver the next generation of broadcast and on-demand services.