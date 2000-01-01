Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLIT
- Market Cap$526.450m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HLIT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS4131601027
Company Profile
Harmonic Inc designs and manufactures video infrastructure products and system solutions to deliver video and broadband services to consumer devices. The firm operates in two segments: video, which sells video processing, production, and playout solutions to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications providers; and Cable Access, which sells cable edge solutions to cable operators. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as the Asia Pacific region.Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions. It enables service providers to efficiently deliver the next generation of broadcast and on-demand services.