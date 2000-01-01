Harris Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HT8)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HT8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HT8

  • Market CapAUD1.670m
  • SymbolASX:HT8
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000HT83

Company Profile

Harris Technology Group Ltd is an online shopping company. The company owns online shopping destinations including ht.com.au, WowBaby.com.au, Anyware.com.au, and Audio-mm.com.

Latest HT8 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .